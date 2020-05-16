Twenty four migrant workers were killed in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, when the truck they were traveling in collided with another in Auraiya, some 200 kilometer away from the state capital Lucknow. 22 migrants were admitted to a government hospital while 15, who suffered life-threatening injuries, were shifted to Saifai PGI. The migrants were going towards their homes.

Details They started journey from Rajasthan, hitched a truck ride

According to reports, the workers were coming from Rajasthan and wished to reach West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, more than 1,500 kilometer away. Desperate to reach home, they hitched a ride on a truck, that carried food packets. Abhishek Singh, DM Auraiya, said, "The accident took place around 3:30 am. Most of them are from Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal."

Scenes Locals helped workers, cops were seen pulling out food packets

After the vehicles overturned, locals rushed to help the migrants. Spot visuals showed a number of cops undertaking the rescue operation by pulling out the food packets. A statement from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office revealed that he has taken note of the tragic accident. "He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the laborers who lost their lives," the statement added.

Quote IG Kanpur sent to site, asked to submit report immediately

"Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

Twitter Post The accident is extremely tragic: Adityanath

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

Lockdown Lockdown destroyed livelihood of workers, forced them to walk home

The lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, has served as a major blow to migrant workers. Economic activities have been shut since March 25, when the first lockdown started, and they were left with no option but to return home. However, since modes of transportation were suspended, they started walking. Some walked on railway tracks, others sought help from truck drivers.

Accidents Road accidents have killed nearly 100 laborers recently

Auraiya's accident isn't the only one to jolt India. Before this, at least 15 migrant workers lost their lives in three separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. On May 8, 16 migrant workers were mowed down by a goods train in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. They were walking towards their homes in Madhya Pradesh and slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.

MHA Tell about trains, don't let them walk: MHA to states

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked all states to ensure migrant workers don't walk as buses and special trains have been arranged for them. The Centre started Shramik special trains from May 1 to send them home. The states were told that the Ministry of Railways was running more than 100 special trains daily and would operate more if needed.

Twitter Post People need to be made aware: MHA