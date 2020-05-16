Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the media on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day to detail the government's economic package to revive the economy. The announcements on the fourth day focus on structural reforms in new sectors, where growth is possible and employment is generated. Earlier, the FM had detailed measures for MSMEs, migrant workers and other vulnerable sections, and the agriculture sector.

Details Sitharaman started by praising Modi's past reforms

Speaking to the media, Sitharaman reiterated, "When we speak of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', we are not looking inwards, it is not isolationist policy, it is making India rely on its strengths, ready to face global challenges." She detailed the reforms brought in by the Narendra Modi government in the past. She said Saturday's announcements focus on structural reforms in eight sectors.

Fast track investments Structural reforms in sectors of coal, minerals, defense production, etc.

Sitharaman detailed policy reforms initiated in the last couple of months to fast-track investments. The FM went on to announce reforms in eight sectors: coal, minerals, defense production, airspace managements and airports, MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul), power distribution companies in union territories, space, and atomic energy. She said the government monopoly in coal mining is being removed.

Coal sector Government to introduce commercial mining in coal sector