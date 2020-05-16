Air passengers will now be required to have the government's COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu app on their phones, as per guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday. The guidelines, which also ask travelers to carry hand sanitizers, were issued as India is preparing to resume air travel in a "graded manner." Here are more details.

Details What do the guidelines say?

According to the guidelines, passengers must download the Aarogya Setu app, do a web-check in and carry a print out of their boarding pass. They must also maintain a distance of at least four feet from co-passengers, wear a mask and other protective gear. Passengers have been asked to carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitizer all the time, and frequently wash/sanitize their hands.

Information AAI manages over 100 airports across India

The state-run AAI manages over 100 airports across India, barring ones in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad that are managed by private companies. The AAI tweeted Friday, "With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, AAI has released some steps that must be followed."

Twitter Post You can view the tweet here

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares pic.twitter.com/N6ooZIoOsc — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 15, 2020

Recent developments 'When we resume flights, it'll be in graded manner'

Earlier this month, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said, "When we open up schedule flights, it'll be in a calibrated and graded manner," adding that the operations may start at 25% capacity of what was stopped in March-end. Last week, Puri tweeted, "Preparations to restart civil aviation operations are in place," adding that a decision on the resumption of flights is awaited.

Outbreak How bad is the coronavirus outbreak in India?