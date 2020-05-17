Last updated on May 17 2020, 02:45 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey ·
India on Saturday reported roughly 4,800 new cases of COVID-19, hitting the biggest spike again—the second time since last Sunday.
The nationwide tally crossed 90,000 while the death toll rose to 2,871.
Meanwhile, at least seven states recorded their highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases.
Just on Friday, India's tally had surpassed that of China, where the outbreak first emerged.
Here are more details.
As of 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 85,940 cases of COVID-19 including 2,752 deaths, 53,035 active cases, and 30,152 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 90,643 cases and 2,797 deaths.
Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 2,871.
Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 30,706 COVID-19 cases with 1,135 deaths. Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rose to 10,988 with 625 deaths.
Further, Tamil Nadu reported 10,585 cases (including 74 deaths), Delhi reported 9,333 cases (including 129 deaths), Rajasthan reported 4,960 cases (including 126 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 4,790 cases (including 243 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 4,258 cases (including 104 deaths).
Maharashtra touched a new peak with 1,606 new cases. Gujarat reported 1,057 new cases.
With 213 new cases, Rajasthan recorded its biggest spike for the fourth consecutive day.
UP recorded 203 new cases. Bihar's tally rose to 1,178, with 145 new cases.
J&K reported 108 new cases, taking its tally to 1,121 (including 12 deaths).
With nine new cases, Uttarakhand's tally rose to 91.
J&K reported its twelfth death due to COVID-19, a man who died at Srinagar's SKIMS hospital on Saturday.
Manipur's tally rose to seven with three new cases: a 71-year-old woman, her 48-year-old son, and another 22-year-old woman.
Chandigarh reported no new cases for the third consecutive day.
Out of the seven returnees from Kolkata in Goa, two were confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the fourth tranche of the government's economic package that focused on structural reforms in eight sectors.
The Home Ministry launched an online portal to track the movement of migrant workers—the National Migrant Information System (NMIS).
The 30 municipal areas across 12 states that have reported 80% of all cases in India will reportedly see maximum restrictions during "lockdown 4.0".
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.