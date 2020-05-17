India on Saturday reported roughly 4,800 new cases of COVID-19, hitting the biggest spike again—the second time since last Sunday.

The nationwide tally crossed 90,000 while the death toll rose to 2,871.

Meanwhile, at least seven states recorded their highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases.

Just on Friday, India's tally had surpassed that of China, where the outbreak first emerged.

Here are more details.