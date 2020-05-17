She said, "The last four days of announcements, particularly the last two days, have had several reforms, addressing land, labor, liquidity, and laws. Today we will continue in that series."
Details
Seven steps to be announced today
Addressing the media, FM Sitharaman said that Sunday's announcements will focus on seven steps to ensure that the environment is right for businesses to resume.
The seven steps will focus on MNREGA, health (rural and urban), businesses and COVID-19, decriminalization of the Companies Act, ease of doing business and related matters, public sector enterprises and the policy thereof, state governments and related resources.