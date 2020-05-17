The globalized world was brought to a screeching halt with the onset of coronavirus pandemic. By April, 90% of the world's population lived in countries having coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Large airlines are staring at oblivion, fully aware of the fact that even after curbs are abolished, traveling will never be the same again. Let's attempt to understand how COVID-19 will change the airline industry.

Context Air travel suspension became the first step to combat coronavirus

Coronavirus, which emerged from China in December last year, is highly contagious and transmitted through humans. With the death toll climbing past 300,000 globally, countries are scrambling to minimize the damage. The first step towards this was suspending international travel, which led to airplanes being parked and crew being benched, translating to humongous losses for the industry. There's fear the industry might never recover.

India India's airline industry faced lull in pre-coronavirus days too

In India, all flights, domestic and international, have been suspended since March 25, when the first lockdown started. Even before this, the Indian aviation industry wasn't booming, with Jet Airways shuttering its operations last year. Subsequently, its laid-off employees took to streets demanding compensation. Meanwhile, the Centre's grand plans to privatize Air India have also not been making any headway for several months now.

Loss Indian aviation industry could lose Rs. 24,000-25,000 crore

According to CRISIL, a global analytics company, India's aviation industry will incur a loss of Rs. 24,000-25,000 crore this fiscal. The number could swell if the travel restrictions remain in hubs like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. While airlines will contribute to 70% of these losses, airport operators could register an Rs. 5,000-5,500 crore of loss and airport retailers could lose Rs. 1,700-1,800 crore.

Data Q1 is a stronger period, but was mired with restrictions

These numbers are scary, considering how the industry shot up in the post-war era, generating employment and logging profits. CRISIL said that for the aviation industry to bounce back, it will need at least 6-8 quarters. For Indian carriers, Q1 is a stronger period, but with most restrictions placed in that quarter, experts believe the situation will improve only in Q3 of FY21.

Air traffic Air traffic will be at 30% in best-case scenario

By releasing a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Ministry indicated it was looking at restarting operations soon (they could start as early as May 18). However, in the best-case scenario, the air traffic will be at 30%. Airports Authority of India said the operations will be reduced drastically to maintain hygiene standards and incorporate social distancing.

International impact Delta Airlines CEO asked employees to prepare for 'sluggish' recovery

Internationally too, operations have taken a backseat. In a letter to employees, Delta Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian, said, "I estimate the recovery period could take two to three years." According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) survey, at least 40% of fliers could wait for at least six months after the virus is contained to board flights again.

Prices Airlines could charge more for meals, legroom, etc.

One approach towards the long recovery could be charging more from passengers. Volodymyr Bilotkach, who wrote the book, The Economics of Airlines, said airlines could start charging more for baggage, legroom, and meals. In Asia, IATA claims, airlines were making merely $3 profit per customer. But for now, prices might not shoot up as airlines would try to vie for the handful of fliers.

SOP Mask-wearing passengers will become a common sight at airports