The Maharashtra government on Sunday decided to extend the state-wide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The lockdown will now last until May 31. Maharashtra is notably India's worst-hit state in the outbreak, clocking over 30,000 infections and over 1,100 deaths. Earlier, Mizoram, Punjab, and Telangana had extended the lockdown beyond May 17. Here are more details.

Details Order on phase-wise lifting of curbs to be notified

The Maharashtra government on Sunday passed an order to extend the ongoing lockdown till the midnight of May 31. The order, issued by the state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, stated, "The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course." The lockdown was extended as the state continues to be threatened by the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra Maharashtra accounts for 30% of India's total cases

Till Saturday, Maharashtra had reported 30,706 cases of COVID-19, which accounts for 30% of all cases in India. On Saturday, the state also saw its biggest spike, recording 1,606 new cases. Maharashtra has reported a death toll of 1,135. State capital Mumbai is the worst-hit region with over 18,000 coronavirus infections and nearly 700 deaths in the city alone.

Information How bad is the outbreak across India?

According to the Health Ministry's latest update, by 8 am on Sunday, India had reported 90,927 COVID-19 cases. These included 2,872 deaths and 53,946 active cases along with 34,108 patients who were cured or discharged and one patient who migrated out of India.

Recent developments Mizoram, Punjab extend lockdown till May 31