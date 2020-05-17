The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams to Odisha and West Bengal as the approaching Cyclone Amphan threatens the two states. Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning saying that the cyclone will likely intensity into a "very severe" storm over the next 12 hours as it passes West Bengal and Bangladesh. Here are more details.

Details NDRF 'watching the situation closely'

In a video message, NDRF Director-General SN Pradhan that the force is "watching the situation closely from the headquarters and we are in touch with state governments, the Indian Meteorological Department and all stakeholder agencies." According to PTI, Pradhan said the trajectory of Cyclone Amphan is "mostly towards West Bengal, Sagar Islands and probably towards Bangladesh."

Quote Teams either deployed or moving towards destination: Pradhan

Pradhan said, "The trajectory is mostly towards West Bengal, Sagar Islands and probably towards Bangladesh... But we have to watch the trajectory very closely. NDRF has deployed the teams well in advance. They are either deployed or moving towards the destination."

NDRF teams 7 NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal, 10 in Odisha

Pradhan said seven teams have been deployed in West Bengal across six districts: South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Howrah, and Hooghly. Further, 10 other teams have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha. These districts include Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj. One team of NDRF consists of around 45 personnel.

Storm trajectory Earlier today, Cyclone Amphan lay centered over 11.5°N, 86.0°E

Cyclone Amphan, a "severe cyclonic storm," is moving northwards over the Bay of Bengal. An IMD bulletin issued at 2 pm said the storm had moved slowly northwestwards with a speed of 03 kmph over the past six hours. At 11:30 am, it lay centered near latitude 11.5°N and longitude 86.0°E— 980 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1130 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

Forecast 'Very likely to move nearly northwards over next 24 hours'