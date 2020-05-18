With 13.4 million subscribers, one would expect TikTok celebrities to be mindful of the content they are creating, but Faisal Siddiqui, deemed as a star on the platform showed that's perhaps too much to ask. In a video, Faisal glorified and justified acid attacks, forcing the National Commission of Women (NCW) to take cognizance of the matter. A cyber complaint was filed against him.

Video To "punish" the girl, Faisal threw acid on her

In the video, an enraged Faisal was seen talking to a girl, who purportedly left him for someone else. He was heard saying, "Usne tumhe chodh diya? Jiske liye tumne mujhe choda tha," and then he was shown throwing some liquid at the girl, to give an impression of acid attack. Subsequently, the video showed the girl, donning heavy make up, implying burn marks.

Twitter Post Trigger warning: Here is the video in question

Popularity Faisal's brother was part of YouTube and TikTok's battle

Faisal has quite an outreach on TikTok. A member of "Team Nawab", Faisal is also the brother of Amir Siddiqui, who was recently embroiled in a nasty YouTube v/s. TikTok battle. Amir had shamed YouTube creators following which CarryMinati uploaded a roast video, belittling the content on TikTok. The video was later taken down by YouTube citing harassment policy, which was updated in 2019.

Aftermath NCW took up the matter with Delhi Police and TikTok

One of the first ones to flag the video was BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga asking NCW Chief Rekha Sharma to take it up. In response, Sharma said she has spoken with Delhi Police and the social media platform as well. She said she also contacted DGP Maharashtra asking to take action against Faisal and asked TikTok to ban him. The video has been deleted.

Twitter Post A cyber complaint was filed against him too

I have filed complaint Faizal Siddiqui for the tiktok video promoting acid attack towards our women.

This type of act shouldn't be promoted and strict action should be taken@Rajput_Ramesh @MODIfiedVikas @indiantweeter @TajinderBagga https://t.co/NohTPDzhxi pic.twitter.com/1NkuxJaDQ7 — Ashish (@go4ashi) May 17, 2020

Data Acid attacks have become India's grim reality