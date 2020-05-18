Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday said that the state has restricted the entry of persons from four states till May 31. Visitors from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will not be allowed in Karnataka during the period. The announcement comes a day after the Centre announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May-end and issued guidelines for the same.

Details Entry of visitors from 4 states restricted amid COVID-19 spike

Yediyurappa told reporters on Monday, "We have decided not to allow the entry of people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu till May 31." It is unclear if people from the four states will be allowed to transit through Karnataka or if those who have already been issued travel passes will be allowed. Recently, Karnataka has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Outbreak Karnataka reports 84 new cases today, taking tally to 1,231

Till Monday noon, Karnataka had reported a total of 1,231 COVID-19 cases, with 84 new infections. According to The News Minute, 56 of the 84 cases involved people who recently returned from Mumbai in Maharashtra. Incidentally, Maharashtra is India's worst-hit state. 40 persons among the new cases reported Sunday also had recent travel history to Mumbai. Karnataka has also reported 37 deaths.

Other announcements All shops in Karnataka allowed to open; inter-state trains banned

Among other key announcements, Yediyurappa said all shops in the state will be allowed to open. The CM also said that no inter-state trains will be allowed to run till May 31. However, inter-district trains, Shramik Special trains, and special trains to and from Delhi will be allowed to ply. Road state transport corporation buses and private buses will also be allowed to run.

Information Complete lockdown on Sundays; people without masks to be fined