India on Monday reported over 4,600 new cases of COVID-19, taking the nationwide tally past 1 lakh. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 3,165. The development comes on the day India entered the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Further, at least six states also independently reported their biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases. Here are more updates from Monday.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 96,169 COVID-19 cases, 3,029 deaths

As of 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 96,169 cases of COVID-19 including 3,029 deaths, 56,316 active cases, and 36,823 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,00,333 cases and 3,091 deaths. Including the deaths of 74 other patients—attributed to causes other than COVID-19 by states/UTs—the death toll reaches 3,165.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 35,058 COVID-19 cases with 1,259 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 11,760 with 81 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 11,745 cases (including 694 deaths), Delhi reported 10,054 cases (including 160 deaths), Rajasthan reported 5,507 cases (including 138 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 5,236 cases (including 252 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 4,605 cases (including 118 deaths).

Biggest spikes Goa, Rajasthan, MP, HP record biggest spikes

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed the state had 36 active COVID-19 cases. Including the seven recoveries, the tally stands at 43, indicating that Goa reported 14 new cases on Monday. Rajasthan recorded its biggest spike for the sixth consecutive day with 305 new cases. Madhya Pradesh also reported with 259 new cases. Himachal Pradesh reported 10 new cases, bringing its tally to 90.

Biggest spikes Karnataka and Assam also recorded biggest spikes

Karnataka recorded its biggest spike for the third time in the past week with 99 new COVID-19 cases. The state's tally now stands at 1,246, with 37 deaths. Assam reported 15 new cases, same as it had on May 13—its biggest single-day spike. The state's tally stands at 115. It has also reported two deaths—a 71-year-old and another person; both died at Guwahati's GMCH.

Key updates Bihar death toll reaches 9; Kerala reports 29 new cases

Bihar reported its ninth death, a 75-year-old woman who died at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). It has reported 1,423 cases. Kerala reported 29 new cases on Monday, reportedly the biggest spike in two months. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 21 out of the 29 cases involved foreign returnees while seven others came from other states. The state's tally stands at 630.

Key updates J&K reports 2 more deaths; Tripura tally reaches 169

Jammu and Kashmir reported two more deaths on Monday: a 75-year-old man from south Kashmir's Anantnag district and a 65-year-old woman who died at Srinagar's Chest Diseases Hospital. Thus far, the state has reported 1,289 cases with 15 deaths. In Tripura, two persons from the 86th battalion of the Border Security Force in Ambassa tested positive for COVID-19. This takes Tripura's tally to 169.

Information Ladakh and Mizoram's active cases reach zero