The administration of Noida stopped the entry of vehicles from Delhi on Tuesday, hours after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed it. On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government let vehicles to travel from Delhi to neighboring Noida and Ghaziabad. The state government released guidelines explaining what's allowed and what's not during lockdown 4.0, which was extended till May 31 to tackle coronavirus. Here's more.

Guidelines Sabzi mandis can open, retail sale of vegetables allowed

Sabzi mandis can open in the state for only three hours, between 4 and 7 am while following social distancing measures. Retail sale of vegetables was allowed from 6 am to 9 pm. The night curfew, which restricts the movement of vehicles between 7 pm and 7 am, will remain in place, the government said. Private vehicles were allowed, but with riders.

Vehicles Only women are allowed as pillion riders

UP government allowed only two people, barring the driver, inside a four-wheeler. Three, including the driver, were allowed on three-wheelers. A pillion rider was allowed on a bike, only if it's a woman. According to HT, offenders will be fined Rs. 250 for the first time, Rs. 500 for the second, and Rs. 1,000 for a third offense. Their licenses could be confiscated too.

Food Restaurants allowed for home delivery, street vendors given permission too

Street vendors and hawkers were allowed to operate. Restaurants were opened but only for home delivery services. Likewise, only takeouts were allowed in sweet shops. Banquet halls were given permission too, but it was clarified that not more than 20 guests will be allowed at a wedding. Those below 10, above 65, pregnant women, and having co-morbidities were asked to remain indoors.

Shops Dry cleaning shops opened, stadiums can function too

Following Centre's guidelines, the state government allowed stadiums to open, but without spectators. Printing presses, dry cleaners, industrial activities outside containment zones were allowed. Emergency operations were permitted at nursing homes and private hospitals. All markets will open on a rotational basis, and the task of preparing a schedule was given to district administrations. Malls won't be opened for now.

Delhi-Noida Vehicles from Delhi not permitted to enter Noida

Among the services which are prohibited is the inter-state movement of vehicles. The Centre, in its Sunday order, allowed the states to take a call on this. Confirming that vehicles from the National Capital can't enter Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said that the "status quo" must be maintained for now. Yesterday, heavy traffic was reported from the Delhi-Noida borders.

What's closed Schools, colleges, gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools are shut