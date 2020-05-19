At a press briefing, called to shed light on the preparedness against the impending Cyclone Amphan, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that it is the most intense cyclone to have been formed over the Bay of Bengal after 1999. IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the super cyclone's speed is 200-240 kmph currently and it's moving towards the north-northwestwards direction.

Landfall Landfall tomorrow; rains lashed parts of Bengal, Odisha today

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Digah in Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh tomorrow. Today, rains lashed parts of West Bengal and Odisha, the two states that were put on alert over the imminent crisis. The states have launched efforts to evacuate people from low-lying areas. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said nearly 3 lakh have been evacuated.

Preperation Bengal started helpline numbers, Odisha gave responsibility to senior officers

Bengal launched three helpline numbers, 03322143526, 03322141995, and 1070. Banerjee said the state is prepared for any eventuality that could arise. And her Odisha counterpart, Naveen Patnaik deployed four senior officers to different districts to oversee preparations and guide local administration. They have vast experience in handling such crises, said state chief secretary. Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Khurda districts of Odisha witnessed showers today.

Expectations North and South 24 Parganas will be hit: IMD

Mohapatra said Bengal's districts which could be the worst-affected are North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. "Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah and West Midnapore districts will face wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting up to 135 kmph," he added. A total of 41 NDRF teams were sent to Bengal and Odisha. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in a high-level meeting.

Do you know? The cyclone is moving fast

"It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of 20th May 2020," said IMD.

Details Telecom providers asked to keep generator sets ready

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was also part of the briefing, said service providers were directed to arrange a respectable number of generator sets with diesel and petrol. "If there is any power disruption, then the towers can be restarted," he explained. He said SMS alerts will be made to keep people updated. It's free of cost and will be in local languages.

Twitter Post States will decide on frequency of alerts: Prakash