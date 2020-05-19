However, only those workers who had registered themselves were allowed to board the train. The police dispersed the crowd and sent the migrant laborers back.
Migrants got messages about Bihar-bound special train leaving from Bandra
The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday morning; the migrant workers started arriving at Bandra Terminus at around 9:00 am.
The laborers received messages about a Shramik Special train leaving for Bihar from Bandra, following which they began walking to the railway station along with their luggage in an attempt to board the train, said reports.
Only 1,000 allowed to board the train
According to reports, around 4,000-5,000 migrant laborers had gathered at the Bandra railway station. However, officials allowed only 1,000 workers who had previously registered themselves to board the Shramik Special train bound for Bihar, and the rest were cleared by the police.