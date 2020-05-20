On Wednesday morning, locals of Salahpur Kheda, a rural area, threw stones at cops after they were denied permission to cross the Delhi-Gurugram border. The clash broke out around 9 am near Palam Vihar. Locals, including migrant workers, were stopped by the Haryana police. Upset with the curbs, they reacted, hurting several cops. The number of injuries was unknown at the time of press.

What happened Sealed path angered locals, they took to violence

Reports said hundreds of locals wished to travel to Gurugram, considering businesses were opened in Haryana. But both the Gurugram administration and Delhi government had ordered to maintain the "status quo", implying that borders will remain shut for some time. This miffed those who wanted to get to their jobs, and they reacted violently. The situation was brought under control by police.

Demand Residents want more relaxations but states are being cautious

Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Bokan said more cops were deployed in the area after the incident. Residents on both sides of the border travel frequently for trade, etc. They have been demanding smooth passage in the border for quite some time. However, states are being careful about relaxations to minimize the spread of coronavirus, which has taken over 3,000 lives in India.

Noida-Delhi Earlier, Noida stopped vehicular movement from Delhi