After brewing over the Bay of Bengal for some days, the severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Amphan, made landfall on Wednesday, battering parts of West Bengal and Odisha. Fragile homes were flattened, trees uprooted, and heavy storms accompanied torrential rain. At least 12 people died in Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling it a worse disaster than the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more.

What happened Cyclone destroyed parts of Bengal, Odisha was spared

The cyclone crossed Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans between 3:30 and 5:30 pm, said the Indian Meteorological Department. The wind speed was between 155 and 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. While Odisha was spared the destruction, the cyclone destroyed Bengal's deltaic regions and urban places surrounding capital Kolkata. Dark clouds were seen in the sky.

Twitter Post The destruction has been immense

Images from around Jadavpur University, courtesy a friend. Haven't ventured out here yet - municipal staff have been at work since 6 am. #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/e6VLRRSPRR — Swati (@swatiatrest) May 21, 2020

Quote Heavy rain, strong winds, tidal surge came all at once

"It's an intense and devastating storm. It is a multi-hazard scenario with heavy rain, strong winds, and tidal surge all at the same time. It must have inundated large areas," said M Mohapatra, the chief of IMD. At least 658,000 were evacuated from both states.

Damage Transformer exploded, residential areas flooded, Bada Bazaar drenched

Videos from Kolkata that surfaced on social media showed the extent of the damage. Electric poles were uprooted and power cuts were reported from various areas. Strong winds overturned vehicles and branches of trees dotted the streets. In one horrifying clip, a transformer exploded due to heavy rains. Shops in the iconic Bada Bazaar were flooded, and so were residential areas.

Twitter Post Here are the visuals from Howrah Bridge

THIS- Visuals from Howrah bridge, when #CycloneAmphan had hit Kolkata.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said atleast 12 people have died due to its impact.



Praying for Bengal and Odisha. pic.twitter.com/E5JufuYhPR — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) May 21, 2020

Claims Banerjee said the state lost Rs. 1 lakh crore

Tuhin Ghosh, director of the School of Oceanographic Studies at Jadavpur University, said the losses happened at three levels. "Loss to life and property because storm was tremendous; loss to basic infrastructure, which will take months to leap back, and thirdly, loss to livelihoods due to saline water intrusion and large-scale inundation," he said. Banerjee claimed the damages amount to Rs. 1 lakh crore.

Appeal Don't come out for 12 days: Banerjee told state's residents

Banerjee asked residents to not step outside their homes for 12 days, considering the huge devastation. "Bridges and embankments in the Sunderbans have been damaged," she said. Reportedly, embankment breaks were reported from Sagar Island, Ramganga, and Hingalganj. The continuous downpour made it impossible to reach worst-hit areas. In the morning, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams got busy with restoration work.

Odisha After heavy rainfall, Odisha crawled back to normalcy

In neighboring Odisha, the landfall wasn't as disastrous. Parts of the state witnessed rains and winds. But this morning, shops opened in Patrapada area of Balasore. About the cyclone's trajectory, IMD said, "Cyclone Amphan moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 27 kmph during past 6 hours, further weakened into a cyclonic storm and lay centered over Bangladesh, about 270 km north-northeast of Kolkata."

Challenge Double trouble: Cyclone made landfall in the time of coronavirus