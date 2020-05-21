The Airports Authority of India, AAI, on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for domestic air travel, underlining that downloading the Aarogya Setu app will not be mandatory for children below 14 years. Other passengers will have to download the app, without fail. This directive came a day after Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said domestic flights will resume from May 25.

All flight operations — domestic and international — were suspended in India in March, in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The lockdown, which started on March 25, was extended thrice; Lockdown 4.0 will end on May 31. The Union Government has now allowed certain industries to function, to kick-start the fragile economy. Domestic travel was included in the list too.

Puri underlined that not all flights will start from Monday, and that services will resume in a "calibrated manner". He had also said keeping the middle seat vacant, to promote social distancing, isn't a "viable" option as rates would shoot up. Meanwhile, as per AAI, all passengers will have to wear masks and gloves, and will be thermally screened at entry points.

AAI said passengers will have to reach two hours prior to take-off, a departure from the pre-corona days when fliers were expected to reach the airport 45 minutes early for domestic travels. Further, passengers will be allowed to the terminal building if their flights are within four hours. No trolleys will be given, except for special cases. They will also be disinfected.

AAI said state governments and administrations will have to provide taxis or public transport for the crew. Only personal vehicles and few private taxis will be permitted to ferry passengers or staff to and from the airport, the SOP said.

With travel restrictions imposed, the airline industry suffered drastically. As per a report in CRISIL, a global analytics company, India's aviation industry will incur a loss of Rs. 24,000-25,000 crore this fiscal. While airlines will contribute to 70% of these losses, airport operators could register a Rs. 5,000-5,500 crore loss and airport retailers could lose Rs. 1,700-1,800 crore, the company predicted.

