Days after saying that only Indian products must be sold at Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from June 1, the order was withdrawn on Thursday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), reports News18. The mega-network which sells items to paramilitary forces and their families had put procurement on hold after there was confusion. Over 400 vendors were affected after procurement stopped.

Context After "vocal for local" push, Shah amended rules

The earlier order toed the line of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" agenda. In the speech, where he announced an Rs. 20 lakh crore package to help India's battered economy, he asked citizens to use only Indian products. "All CAPF canteens and stores across India will only sell indigenous products from June 1, 2020," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Looking back Request Indians to use indigenous products only: Shah

Shah informed that the revenue from these canteens is approximately Rs. 2,800 crore and that 50 lakh families will use indigenous products. "I appeal to the people of India to use indigenous products as much as possible and encourage others to do the same. This is not the time to fall behind, but to turn a disaster into an opportunity," he said.

Confusion Top body put procurement on hold over "confusing" order

The central police welfare store's body, which handles the country-wide network of these canteens, issued an order regarding procurements as "swadeshi" wasn't defined clearly. While items that have been "mobilized" will be accepted, those that were booked earlier but not shipped won't be sold, the order read. Suggesting against panicking, the organization clarified that unsold items needn't be shipped back to the supplier.

Quote Order is expected soon: Senior official said

"The MHA orders on the definition of "swadeshi" products are expected to come very soon. Meetings are being held with the commerce ministry to see how 'Make in India' and other such initiatives can be tapped for these canteens," a senior official said.

Network Items like groceries, vehicles, and gift items are sold there