India on Thursday recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases yet, with over 6,000 coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally now stands at 1.18 lakh while the death toll reached 3,582. At least four states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand—independently recorded their biggest spikes. Meanwhile, the number of cases in Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, surged past 40,000. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,12,359 COVID-19 cases, 3,435 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,12,359 COVID-19 cases, including 3,435 deaths, 63,624 active cases, and 45,299 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,16,820 cases and 3,582 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 1,403 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,18,223.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 41,642 COVID-19 cases with 1,454 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 13,967 with 94 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 12,905 cases (including 773 deaths), Delhi reported 11,659 cases (including 194 deaths), Rajasthan reported 6,227 cases (including 151 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 5,981 cases (including 270 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 5,515 cases (including 138 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

For the third consecutive day, Delhi recorded its biggest spike with 571 new cases. Uttar Pradesh reported 341 new cases. Himachal Pradesh recorded its biggest spike for the second consecutive day, with 42 new cases. The state has 152 cases, including three deaths. Uttarakhand reported 24 new cases, taking its tally to 146 cases. Thus far, one COVID-19 patient has died in the state.

Key updates Second-highest jump in COVID-19 cases for Maharashtra, Karnataka

Maharashtra's cases crossed 40,000 as the state witnessed its second-highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections. The state recorded 2,345 new cases, second only to the 2,347 fresh cases reported on May 17. Karnataka recorded an uptick of 143 new cases, the highest single-day jump after the 149 fresh cases recorded in the state on May 19. Karnataka has 1,605 cases, including 41 deaths.

Key updates Odisha records 7th death; 38-year-old Gurugram man passes away

Odisha reported its seventh COVID-19 death, an 85-year-old man from Ganjam district. The man also suffered from hypertension and died on Wednesday. Haryana's COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000, reaching 1,031. A 38-year-old man from Gurugram also died on Wednesday. This marks the first COVID-19 death in Gurugram and the 15th in Haryana. With 13 new cases, Jharkhand's tally reached 303.

Key updates Goa reports 2 new cases; 2 fresh deaths in J&K