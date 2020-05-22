-
Sanjay Jha, a spokesperson of Congress, has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed in a tweet on Friday.
Jha was asymptomatic. In the announcement, he asked everyone to not underestimate transmission risks, saying we are all vulnerable.
"I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days," he tweeted.
He was soon inundated with "get well soon" and "take care" messages.
Wishes
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Priyanka Chaturvedi wished him well
Jha, a strong critic of BJP, received warm wishes from Tajinder Pal Bagga, a saffron party member. "Get well soon," Bagga replied.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who jumped ships, joining BJP from Congress in March, wrote, "Sanjay, wishing you a speedy recovery. Please take care."
Former Congress-member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Sanjay. if there's anything at all that I can help with do let me know."
Twitter Post
Jha had a piece of advise for everyone
Data
Close to 3,600 have lost lives, over a lakh infected
The COVID-19 disease, which has battered the globe, has claimed 3,599 lives in India and infected 119,419.
With over 4,000 coronavirus infections reported, India recorded its biggest spike yesterday.
Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, now has over 40,000 infections. Gujarat has 12,905 cases (including 773 deaths), and Delhi reported 11,659 cases (including 194 deaths).
5,515 cases were reported from the most populous state Uttar Pradesh.
Lockdown
Weeks later, lockdown curbs were eased
The biggest step, that the government took to contain the spread of COVID-19, was imposing a countrywide lockdown from March 25.
It was extended for a third time till May 31, earlier this month.
In the new phase, relaxations related to travel and e-commerce were given in non-containment zones.
From Monday, domestic air travel will resume in a "calibrated manner".