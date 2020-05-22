Sanjay Jha, a spokesperson of Congress, has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed in a tweet on Friday.

Jha was asymptomatic. In the announcement, he asked everyone to not underestimate transmission risks, saying we are all vulnerable.

"I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days," he tweeted.

He was soon inundated with "get well soon" and "take care" messages.