Amitabh Kant, CEO of government's policy think tank NITI Aayog, absolved the Centre of the migrant crisis and said states could have done "much better". Speaking to NDTV, Kant said while the coronavirus pandemic was dealt with firmly, the movement of migrants was a challenge, and steps should have been initiated to take care of every worker at "the state, local, and district level".

Beginning A coronavirus-induced lockdown turned disastrous for migrants

The migrant crisis exploded two months ago when a nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to keep a check on coronavirus transmission. Industries were shut, construction projects were stopped, and markets pulled their shutters down. Consequently, migrant workers, who arrived in bigger cities for livelihood, suffered. They had no jobs, no food, and wanted to return home, which was far from seamless.

Journey The journey home turned fatal for migrant workers

As all modes of transportation were suspended, laborers started covering thousands of kilometers on foot. Some took on risky paths — they walked on railway tracks and hitched rides on trucks — which proved fatal. Across India, dozens of workers died in road accidents. From May 1, the government ran Shramik special trains for them, but many continued walking, perhaps oblivious to the facility.

Statement In a country like India, Centre has limited role: Kant

When asked about the government's biggest failure in the last two months, Kant said the migrant crisis became a challenge. But, in a large population like India, Centre has a little role, he claimed. "Over the years, we have created laws which have led to a huge amount of informal workers in the economy," he said, adding that states could have done a better job.

What he said Kant said handling crisis was responsibility of state governments

He explained there was fear of transmission, hence, while some states were willing to transport the laborers, receiving states weren't ready. "Therefore, there was a massive challenge. This was the responsibility of state governments to ensure that workers were well taken care of. The federal government has a role in macro-economy, but states could have done a much much better job," he went on.

Quote He added the Centre "did a lot"

"We have done a lot. 92,000 civil societies organizations and NGOs were mobilized. All of them (migrant workers) were provided with food. Civil societies worked individually. Many states have done a remarkable job," he added.

