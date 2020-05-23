In what comes as a big relief for commuters from Noida, the administration said on Friday that movement pass is not needed for those who have a valid train or flight ticket. A similar order was issued by Ghaziabad administration. To note, limited flight operations will start from Monday, and some trains will run starting June 1, after almost two months.

Context Delhi-Noida border remained sealed even in lockdown 4.0

When the nationwide lockdown, enforced to contain coronavirus' spread, was extended till May 31, residents of the Uttar Pradesh city expected free movement to Delhi. But the Delhi-Noida border remained sealed and was opened only for those carrying e-pass or those employed with essential services. This remained a concern for those flying out from Delhi airport, or those having train journeys from Delhi's stations.

Order With new order, no special pass in needed

Yesterday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said the fresh decision was taken considering the travel relaxations given by Centre. "All police personnel will ensure that all such people having confirmed flight or train tickets are permitted to travel to the airport or railway stations. These people do not require any other 'pass' for their movement," he said.

Quote Another person will be allowed for pick/drop services: DM

"Just as with railways, we will allow movement to and from the airport based on confirmed tickets and boarding passes. One person can be allowed to pick and drop the travelers," Noida DM Suhas LY said earlier.

Ghaziabad A similar order was issued by Ghaziabad DM

In the same vein, the Ghaziabad administration also relaxed restrictions related to movement along the border. "Commuters in both private and commercial vehicles can now travel to Delhi and Noida. The only restriction is that three passengers, including the driver, would be allowed in each," said Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey. For traveling to the airport, passengers will have to show tickets, he underscored.

Report Meanwhile, Noida will tell SC why border should be shut

On a related note, the Noida administration has prepared a report to be submitted in Supreme Court arguing why the border should remain closed, in response to a case regarding this. The administration said relaxing curbs will lead to an influx of cases in Noida. Of 293 cases till May 20, 50 were sourced to Delhi, the report said, according to TOI.

Data Delhi has higher deaths, more number of cases, more hotspots