Even as Delhi Police is manning the National Capital and barricades have been installed on almost every nook and corner, to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, crimes against women aren't stopping. One such incident was reported from Jangpura, where a woman, said to be a lawyer, was allegedly raped by a burglar, who sneaked into her house. The "masked man" has been arrested.

Series of events Accused scaled adjoining wall to sneak into victim's house

The incident happened a few days ago. As per The Print the accused, 23-year-old Sonu, was walking in the neighborhood when he saw the victim standing on the balcony. TOI said she was watching a video on her phone. He scaled an adjoining wall, entered her house, and demanded to hand over the valuables. On learning that she is alone, he sexually assaulted her.

Crime Victim resisted, Sonu tried to kill her

In her complaint, the survivor said Sonu demanded her ATM and pin code. When she resisted, he beat her. He then overpowered and raped her at knifepoint. He strangled her, leaving her unconscious. Assuming that she passed away, Sonu fled with some cash, card, and other valuables, reports Aaj Tak. The accused is a resident of Taimoor Nagar and has a record of thefts.

Nabbing Sonu As victim couldn't describe him, police took another path

An FIR was registered for rape, trespass, and attempt to murder. Four teams were formed to nab the accused. However, since his face was covered, the victim couldn't describe him. Thereafter, cops looked through CCTV footage, prepared an electronic map of his possible route, deployed informers, and finally caught hold of Sonu. His physical traits and style of walking helped too.

Quote Sonu accepted he wanted to commit burglary: Police

"Even though he managed to escape, he was arrested soon after the incident came to the notice of the police. He left behind a series of clues. During questioning, he said that his motive was just to commit the burglary," an officer told The Print.

Letter Bar Council Chairman wrote to L-G demanding thorough probe

Sonu was presented before a magistrate before being sent to judicial custody at Tihar Jail. Days after the incident, Bar Council of India Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra, wrote to L-G Anil Baijal and Police Commissioner SN Srivastava demanding a "thorough investigation". He said deploying anti-rape, anti-molester teams across the nation is needed. The team can have police personnel or volunteers, he suggested.

Statement Crime was heinous so took it up with authorities: Mishra