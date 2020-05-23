-
A Shramik Special train ferrying passengers from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh landed up in Odisha on Friday, leaving passengers confused.
Reportedly, the passengers were told that the train's driver had lost the way which led to the mix-up. However, railway officials have claimed that the diversion was planned.
The question of why passengers were not informed about the diversion remains.
Here are more details.
Details
Gorakhpur-bound train left from Vasai on Thursday; changed route overnight
The train left from the Vasai Road station in Maharashtra on Thursday and was bound for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Overnight, the train changed its route and reached Rourkela in Odisha, nearly 750km away from the intended destination, according to News18.
Reportedly, when the passengers asked officials at the Rourkela station about what happened, they were allegedly told that the driver had lost the way.
Quote
'Train still at Rourkela station; don't know what to do'
Speaking to Mid-Day on Saturday, a passenger said, "Our train left from Vasai Road on May 21 to go to Gorakhpur and it has reached Odisha. At present, the train is standing at Rourkela station."
The passenger added, "I don't know what we will do. We are reeling under a deep crisis. We have been told that the driver has lost the route."
Twitter Post
Watch: Passenger details what happened
Twitter Post
'Don't know when we will reach home'
Information
Diversion planned to clear congestion, say officials
However, railway officials claimed that the train was diverted to clear congestion on routes. Reportedly, Shramik Special trains bound for Uttar Pradesh are facing congestions at Jabalpur, Katni, Manikpur, and Prayagraj stations.
Railways’ explanation
'Trains diverted to longer routes because congestion is pretty heavy'
GVL Satyakumar, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Western Railways' Mumbai Central Division, told Mid-Day, "The railway board has decided to redirect the trains to alternate longer route because the congestion is pretty heavy."
Satyakumar added, "So some trains have been diverted to longer route going via Nagpur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and then going via Asansol to go back to the destination."