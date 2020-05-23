A Shramik Special train ferrying passengers from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh landed up in Odisha on Friday, leaving passengers confused. Reportedly, the passengers were told that the train's driver had lost the way which led to the mix-up. However, railway officials have claimed that the diversion was planned. The question of why passengers were not informed about the diversion remains. Here are more details.

Details Gorakhpur-bound train left from Vasai on Thursday; changed route overnight

The train left from the Vasai Road station in Maharashtra on Thursday and was bound for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Overnight, the train changed its route and reached Rourkela in Odisha, nearly 750km away from the intended destination, according to News18. Reportedly, when the passengers asked officials at the Rourkela station about what happened, they were allegedly told that the driver had lost the way.

Quote 'Train still at Rourkela station; don't know what to do'

Speaking to Mid-Day on Saturday, a passenger said, "Our train left from Vasai Road on May 21 to go to Gorakhpur and it has reached Odisha. At present, the train is standing at Rourkela station." The passenger added, "I don't know what we will do. We are reeling under a deep crisis. We have been told that the driver has lost the route."

Twitter Post Watch: Passenger details what happened

Migrants become panic as Gorakhpur-bound shramik special train, which left Mumbai on May 21, reaches Rourkela in Odisha. A senior railway official says Uttar Pradesh-bound trains have been diverted to ease heavy congestion trains. @mid_day @patel_bhupenhttps://t.co/dmkfvV8zP6 pic.twitter.com/viv1Zm6kbr — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) May 23, 2020

Twitter Post 'Don't know when we will reach home'

Listen to the plight of passenger onboard @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/rleEHtf4PO — Ritvick Bhalekar (@ritvick_ab) May 23, 2020

Information Diversion planned to clear congestion, say officials

However, railway officials claimed that the train was diverted to clear congestion on routes. Reportedly, Shramik Special trains bound for Uttar Pradesh are facing congestions at Jabalpur, Katni, Manikpur, and Prayagraj stations.

Railways’ explanation 'Trains diverted to longer routes because congestion is pretty heavy'