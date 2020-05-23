Hi,
The Shramik Special trains have transported 35 lakh migrants between states since they started operations on May 1, the government revealed on Saturday. Till now, 2,600 trains have been run.
Chairperson of the Indian Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav, said that 10 lakh more migrant workers have been transported via special trains within state borders.
Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the government has operated 2,600 Shramik Special trains till date and over 35 lakh migrants have availed the benefits of these trains.
Yadav then clarified that the 35 lakh migrants are those who traveled across state borders. 10 lakh more migrants hailed special trains for intra-state transportation to return home.
Yadav said that on May 1, the first day when Shramik Specials were operated, only four trains transported around 4,000 passengers.
In the past four days, an average of 260 trains have transported around 3.5 lakh passengers daily.
The maximum number of trains operated in a single day was on May 20, when 279 trains ferried over 4 lakh passengers.
2600 trains have completed their journey since @indianrailways started running Shramik Specials on 1st May 2020, taking over 35 lakh passengers to their destination;Here is day-wise breakup of #ShramikSpecial trains and the number of passengers they have carried pic.twitter.com/NtfNBnQc8d— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 23, 2020
