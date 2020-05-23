In a major sign of relief for residents of Delhi, half of the coronavirus containment zones in the national capital have been classified as 'orange' zones. A senior Delhi government official told Hindustan Times that 45 out of 92 containment zones have not reported a single case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days and could turn 'green' over the next fortnight.

Delhi 'Focused action by administration paying off'

The official told the publication, "Our analysis of the containment zones implies that the focused action taken by the administration in containment zones is paying off." If the 45 zones do not report any fresh cases over the next two weeks, they could be classified as 'green' and about 2.5 lakh more people could feel a sense of normalcy return to their lives.

Containment zones 13 out of 45 zones in South District

Reportedly, out of the 45 zones, 13 are located in Delhi's South District. Notably, two of the containment zones located in the Central Delhi District are key as they house 1.7 lakh people. These two zones are Sadar Bazar and Nabi Karim, both famous for wholesale marketplaces. The people here have been living under a "hard lockdown" for over 40 days, HT reported.

Twitter Post Here's an updated list of containment zones in Delhi

14 new areas have been added to the list of containment zones in Delhi taking the total number of such zones to 92. Till date 34 areas have been de-contained. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xHP2pkCJiI — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Definition What are containment zones?

Containment zones are areas where several COVID-19 cases are found and they hence face a strict quarantine. All entry and exit points in this defined geographical area are barricaded, along with internal lanes. People are not allowed to leave their homes as authorities conduct intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions. Only essential activities are allowed in these zones.

History 14 new areas added to containment zones

The Delhi government started notifying containment zones in late-March. Since then, 126 containment zones have been demarcated, which has now reduced to 92 with the removal of 34 such zones from the list. A week ago, the number of localities under containment zones stood at 80, however, the number has risen to 92 as more localities reported COVID-19 cases.

Outbreak Delhi has reported 12,910 COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths