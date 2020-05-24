India on Saturday reported over 6,600 new coronavirus infections, marking the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. The nationwide tally has now crossed 1,31,000 while the death toll stood at 3,869. Four states— Kerala, Assam, Uttarakhand, Karnataka—independently recorded their biggest spikes. Notably, Kerala had "flattened the curve" earlier this month. Meanwhile, Sikkim reported its first positive case.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases, 3,720 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases, including 3,720 deaths, 69,597 active cases, and 51,783 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,29,517 cases and 3,869 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 1,899 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,31,416.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 47,190 COVID-19 cases with 1,577 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 15,512 with 103 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 13,664 cases (including 829 deaths), Delhi reported 12,910 cases (including 231 deaths), Rajasthan reported 6,742 cases (including 160 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 6,371 cases (including 281 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 6,071 cases (including 155 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

With 87 new cases, Assam's tally rose to 347. The state has reported four deaths. 216 new cases took Karnataka's tally to 1,959. The state has also reported 44 deaths, including two patients who died of a "non-COVID cause." Uttarakhand reported 91 new cases—all returnees from other states—taking its tally to 244. Two COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to non-COVID causes.

Kerala After flattening curve, Kerala records spike in cases

Kerala, that seemed to have flattened the curve earlier this month, recorded its biggest spike with 62 new cases. Among the new cases, 18 people had returned from abroad, 31 from other states, while 13 were cases of local transmission. Thus far, the state has reported 794 cases with four deaths (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur).

Key updates Sikkim reports first case; Chhattisgarh tally reaches 214

Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 case, a south Sikkim resident who returned from Delhi. Chhattisgarh recorded 42 new cases, its second-highest peak. The state's total tally now stands at 214 cases. Jammu and Kashmir reported one more death, a 55-year-old woman from Anantnag who died in Srinagar on Saturday. J&K's tally now stands at 1,569 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

Information Tripura's tally reaches 191; Goa, Manipur record 1 new case