As the government has allowed domestic flights to resume from Monday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has decided to conduct operations from its Terminal 3. The airport is set to handle 380 flights—190 departures and around 190 arrivals—on Monday, an official told PTI. The airport's operator DIAL has hence taken measures to allow smooth and safe operations. Here's all you need to know.

Outside terminal Passengers asked to do web check-ins

Passengers must reach the airport at least two hours prior to the flight's departure. Passengers are encouraged to do a web check-in, however, check-in rows have been allocated to domestic airlines as well. Their body temperature and status on the Aarogya Setu app will be checked. Baggage will be passed through ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tunnels at points of departure and arrival.

Information What if you don't have Aarogya Setu?

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Saturday, "If you do not have Aarogya Setu app, you can give a self-declaration form," PTI reported. The form asks travelers to confirm that they are not symptomatic, do not reside in containment zones, etc.

Entry Passengers to be thermal screened during entry

According to Hindustan Times, a security official behind a glass curtain will check boarding passes and identity cards. Passengers will then go through a thermal scanner, the HT report stated. Carpets are soaked in sanitizing chemicals to ensure that the shoes of passengers are disinfected. Hand sanitizers will be placed at gates for use by flyers.

Check-in Gates/check-in rows designated for different airlines

Vistara has been allocated check-in row A while SpiceJet has been allocated row B. Both airlines have been assigned entry gates 1 and 2. Air Asia (check-in row D) and Air India (row E-F) have been allocated gates 3 and 4. Gates 5 and 6 have been allocated to GoAir (row G), IndiGo (row J), and other domestic flights (rows C and H).

Information Gates 7 and 8 reserved for international repatriation flights

Although international flights remain suspended, the government is facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded in other parts of the world via special repatriation flights. Gates 7 and 8 at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport have been reserved for such flights.

Security check Contactless screening during security check

Passengers will then proceed for their security check where they will be allowed to carry one handbag, as per guidelines. Contactless screening will be done using metal detectors and passengers' boarding passes will be scanned. At the boarding area, passengers will be seated at alternative seats to ensure social distancing. Drinking water fountains will be foot pedal operated and washrooms will be regularly deep-cleaned.

Other details Social distancing a must; visitors' entry suspended