In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted his wife over her cooking in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Hindustan Times reported on Sunday that Abhijeet Sonkule had allegedly thrashed his wife with a rolling pin, causing her to bleed profusely.
Abhijeet apparently had not liked the khichdi his wife, Jyoti Sonkule, had served and got angry.
Here are more details.
Crime
Abhijeet hit Jyoti on her stomach, chest, and nose
In her statement to the police, Jyoti revealed that the alleged incident took place on Friday.
She said Abhijeet did not like the khichdi she had served and verbally abused her.
He entered the kitchen, picked up a rolling pin, and hit her on the stomach, chest, and nose, she added.
Jyoti then started to bleed through the nose and cried for help.
Help
Neighbors came to rescue Jyoti
Reportedly, upon hearing Jyoti's cries, her neighbors came to the rescue. Jyoti later told the police that her husband had threatened to kill her if she called for help.
Her neighbors took her to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu for treatment.
The couple lives in JB Nagar, Andheri (East). While Abhijeet works as a manager at a private firm, Jyoti is a clerk.
Police complaint
Abhijeet has been booked; police probing matter
A case has been registered against Abhijeet under Sections 324, 323, 504, and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Vijay Belge, a senior inspector from Andheri police station, told HT, "We have registered the case and investigating the matter."
Jyoti told the police that Abhijeet often picked fights with her over small issues. The couple had been married since December 2017.