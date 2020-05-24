In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted his wife over her cooking in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Hindustan Times reported on Sunday that Abhijeet Sonkule had allegedly thrashed his wife with a rolling pin, causing her to bleed profusely. Abhijeet apparently had not liked the khichdi his wife, Jyoti Sonkule, had served and got angry. Here are more details.

Crime Abhijeet hit Jyoti on her stomach, chest, and nose

In her statement to the police, Jyoti revealed that the alleged incident took place on Friday. She said Abhijeet did not like the khichdi she had served and verbally abused her. He entered the kitchen, picked up a rolling pin, and hit her on the stomach, chest, and nose, she added. Jyoti then started to bleed through the nose and cried for help.

Help Neighbors came to rescue Jyoti

Reportedly, upon hearing Jyoti's cries, her neighbors came to the rescue. Jyoti later told the police that her husband had threatened to kill her if she called for help. Her neighbors took her to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu for treatment. The couple lives in JB Nagar, Andheri (East). While Abhijeet works as a manager at a private firm, Jyoti is a clerk.

Police complaint Abhijeet has been booked; police probing matter