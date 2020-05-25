India on Sunday recorded roughly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking its highest single-day jump in coronavirus infections for the fourth consecutive day. The nationwide tally has now crossed 1,38,000 while the death toll rose to 4,025. Five states and union territories independently reported their biggest spikes. Notably, Arunachal Pradesh, that had been declared coronavirus-free, reported a fresh case on Sunday.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,31,868 COVID-19 cases, 3,867 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,31,868 COVID-19 cases, including 3,867 deaths, 73,560 active cases, and 54,440 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,35,999 cases and 4,025 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 2,338 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,38,337.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Till Sunday, Maharashtra reported 50,231 COVID-19 cases with 1,635 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 16,277 with 111 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 14,056 cases (including 858 deaths), Delhi reported 13,418 cases (including 261 deaths), Rajasthan reported 7,028 cases (including 163 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 6,665 cases (including 290 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 6,268 cases (including 161 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Maharashtra reported 3,041 new cases on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh reported 294 new cases. With 31 new cases, Chandigarh's tally rose to 256. The UT has reported three deaths thus far. 15 new cases in Puducherry took its tally to 41. West Bengal reported 208 new cases, taking its tally to 3,667. The state has reported 200 COVID-19 deaths and 72 "co-morbid deaths.

Key updates 30-year-old Delhi returnee tests positive in Arunachal Pradesh

A 30-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's tally to two. The student had recently returned from Delhi. Delhi recorded its biggest jump in single-day fatalities with 30 fresh deaths. A woman COVID-19 patient died in Kerala's Kozhikode. The state has reported 847 cases and five deaths (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur).

Key updates Bihar reports 2 more deaths; Manipur cases reach 32