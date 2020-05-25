Two months after all air travel was suspended in India, amid coronavirus crisis, domestic operations restarted from today, with a number of precautions. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday flights are resuming after "a long day of hard negotiations with various state governments". Crew members were seen dressed in PPE suits and passengers, given face masks. Here's everything you must know.

Context Battered aviation industry got a breather as flights resumed

The nationwide lockdown, enforced to keep a check on coronavirus' spread, adversely affected the aviation industry, much like the other sectors. Most of the nations have restricted international movement of flights, and so did India. However, in the third extension of the lockdown, GoI agreed that limited flights must resume operations. An exhaustive list of what's allowed and what's not was released last week.

Negotiations 25 flights from Mumbai; Bengal to resume operations later

The process, however, was cumbersome. West Bengal, which was ravaged due to Cyclone Amphan, and Maharashtra, which has the most number of coronavirus cases, sought more time to restart operations. At the eleventh hour, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said 25 flights will operate to and from Mumbai. Operations will resume in Andhra Pradesh on May 26 and in Bengal on May 28.

Twitter Post Flights will resume in a limited manner: Puri

As per request of state govt, operations in Andhra Pradesh will recommence on limited scale from 26 May. For Tamil Nadu there will be max 25 arrivals in Chennai but there's no limit on number of departures.For other airports in TN flights will operate as in other parts of country — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020

Meeting A key meeting took place yesterday

Last evening, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola had a meeting with senior airline executives to discuss last-minute modalities, especially those pertaining to state-specific guidelines. At the end of the over one-hour meeting, it was concluded that airlines will publish tailor-made information on their websites, and also tell passengers about other relevant details. As per guidelines, all passengers will be screened.

Details Flying has changed forever; PPE suits, social distancing spotted everywhere

Visuals from the airport and the flights indicated that flying has changed. In one image, air hostesses were seen in PPE gear, passengers were given face masks, and most of them wore gloves. The ones ferrying wheelchairs also wore protective suits. "I was in Delhi since the Parliament's budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha," BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty told ANI.

Twitter Post Here are some visuals from the spot

Delhi: Passengers onboard Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against COVDI19. BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty on

board the flight said "I was in Delhi since the Parliament's Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha". pic.twitter.com/lFgGSZJpj8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Quarantine Quarantine must in some states, despite Puri saying otherwise

Puri said quarantine is not necessary, but some states objected. Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Odisha and the administration of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir mandated home or institutional quarantine for passengers. In UP, quarantine isn't mandatory for those staying for less than a week or those who cleared the COVID-19 test earlier.

Bangalore airport Bangalore airport will elaborately sanitize its premises

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which oversees operations in Kempegowda International Airport, came up with strict guidelines to stop transmission. BIAL said taxis will be sanitized and drivers screened before every trip. To ensure contact-less services, able passengers were asked to load luggage into taxis on their own. Only takeaways are permitted, and all outlets will be sanitized every thirty minutes.

Plan Next on Puri's mind: Resumption of international travel