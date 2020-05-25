A red alert was issued for Delhi, and neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, for two days as heatwave grappled large parts of the territory. A respite from the scorching heat will come only after May 28, said experts. Residents were asked to remain indoors between 1 and 5 pm when the impact of the heatwave is maximum. Here's more.

Alert Authorities must take steps to avoid health emergencies

On Sunday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi, prompting authorities to sound an alert for May 25 (today) and 26 (tomorrow). This means that authorities must take steps to avoid health emergencies. The alert comes at a time when India is already dealing with a pandemic and has lost over 4,000 lives to COVID-19.

Temperature Temperature could touch 45 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan

The scorching heat became torturous for Rajasthan too. The temperature is expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius in the capital Jaipur today. "Heatwave conditions over some parts, with severe heatwave over isolated pockets, are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana over the next five days," today's bulletin of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly read.

Details Churu burnt, Vidarbha region dealt with unforgiving sun

On Sunday, the maximum temperature touched unimaginable levels in some places. It was recorded at 46.2 degrees Celsius in the Vidarbha region, touched 46.6 degrees Celsius in Churu (Rajasthan), and 46 degrees Celsius in Akola, Maharashtra. This situation will continue for the next four-five days. Currently, dry northwesterly winds are flowing over Indian planes, said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre.

Quote Vertical sunrays making things unbearable: Shrivastava

"From May 28, we are expecting dust storms and thunderstorms due to western disturbance. Wind speed will increase to 50- 60 kmph and there will be clouds. Sunrays are also vertical, making its impact very intense, humidity has been only 30% to 40%," he said.

Lucknow Lucknow is simmering as well, people preferred to remain indoors

In Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, things weren't any better. Locals were seen carrying umbrellas and towels. A juice shop owner said there's a demand for drinks during these times. "However, not many people are coming out of their houses due to COVID-19 pandemic," he added. An orange alert was sounded for eastern Uttar Pradesh. The situation could persist for few days.

Tips How to protect yourself from the heatwave?