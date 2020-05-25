As domestic flights resumed in India after weeks, among the first fliers was a five-year-old, who was stuck in Delhi for the past three months. The boy, Vihaan Sharma, traveled to Bangalore alone and was greeted by his overjoyed mother. Their reunion warmed several hearts. He was traveling as a special category passenger. To note, flight operations were suspended due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Context Planes, parked for weeks, took off in a limited manner

A few days ago, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flights will resume in a "calibrated manner". The aviation industry was battered as lockdown stopped people from traveling. As flights restarted, after a long day of negotiations, the crew was seen dressed in PPE gear, passengers were screened thermally, and were given masks. Meanwhile, deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 4,000.

Statement Vihaan wore yellow mask, jacket, and blue gloves

Vihaan wore blue gloves, a yellow mask, and a jacket, as he held a card reading "special category". His mother said, "My five-year-old son Vihaan has traveled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bangalore after three months." The official Twitter handle of Bangalore Airport also welcomed him, adding "BLR Airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers."

Twitter Post Vihaan's mother held on to him

Plans Bangalore airport wants minimum contact between people

Meanwhile, the Bangalore airport has made elaborate arrangements to promote "parking-to-boarding contactless" journey. For this, CISF personnel will check the boarding pass/ID card using an electronic device or magnifying glass, doormats will be soaked in bleach to disinfect footwear, and a contactless kiosk will be installed for fliers to collect baggage tags before going to a counter to drop their luggage.

Flights Several flights were canceled but passengers claimed they weren't informed