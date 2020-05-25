Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari has come under fire for violating lockdown guidelines after he was seen playing a game of cricket in Sonipat, Haryana. Tiwari, who is also the chief of the BJP's Delhi unit, was also seen without a proper face cover, which is mandatory. However, Tiwari denied that his actions led to the violation of any guidelines.

What happened Tiwari seen not wearing mask, standing close to crowd

Tiwari was seen playing cricket at the Sheikhpura Unique Cricket Stadium in Sonipat, Haryana. In pictures shared from the event, Tiwari can be seen not wearing a face mask. In one of the pictures, he is seen standing close to a small crowd and singing a song. Reportedly, Sonipat Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashutosh Rajan has issued a notice to the owner of the stadium.

Information Delhi-Haryana border yet to reopen

Further, the Delhi-Haryana border has remained sealed since last month. People need movement passes to travel between Delhi and Haryana. Last week, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij also said that only those who have tested negative will be allowed into the state.

Response 'Always followed social distancing, lockdown norms'

Responding to allegations, Tiwari told ANI, "I have always followed social distancing, lockdown norms." He added, "The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted the opening of stadiums without spectators. Based on that, I went there and played. All norms were followed." In a video message, he said Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party is making this into an issue to overshadow its own flaws.

Information Tiwari accused AAP of fuelling uproar over matter

Tiwari said that AAP MLA from Deoli, Prakash Jarwal, has been accused of taking Rs. 60 lakh from water tank owners. "Arvind Kejriwal, please do not cover up this issue," Tiwari said. Jarwal was recently arrested after a doctor blamed him for his suicide.

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

Outbreak Delhi reports over 14,000 cases; 1,213 sickened in Haryana