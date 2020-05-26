India on Monday recorded over 6,500 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to nearly 1.45 lakh. The nationwide death toll also stood at 4,172 on Monday. While at least two states witnessed the highest single-day jump in cases, a three-day-old girl died of the viral disease in Chandigarh. The infant is perhaps the youngest victim of the disease in India.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,38,845 COVID-19 cases, 4,021 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,38,845 COVID-19 cases, including 4,021 deaths, 77,103 active cases, and 57,720 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,42,293 cases and 4,172 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 2,642 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,44,935.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Till Monday, Maharashtra reported 52,667 COVID-19 cases with 1,695 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 17,082 with 118 deaths. Further, Gujarat reported 14,460 cases (including 888 deaths), Delhi reported 14,053 cases (including 276 deaths), Rajasthan reported 7,300 cases (including 167 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 6,859 cases (including 300 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 6,497 cases (including 169 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu, already India's second worst-hit state, recorded its biggest spike in cases with 805 new infections. Among the new cases, 549 are from Chennai. Assam recorded 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since interstate movement through road and rail networks was allowed. Thus far, the state has reported 548 cases, including four deaths.

Key updates 3-day-old dies in Chandigarh; Uttarakhand records 4th death

A three-day-old girl died of COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking union territory's death toll to four. The mother's test results are awaited. Chandigarh has reported 266 infections thus far. A fourth COVID-19 patient died in Uttarakhand, but the cause of death could not be ascertained. Three of the previous deaths have been attributed to causes other than COVID-19.

Key updates 2 fresh deaths in J&K; Meghalaya cases rise to 15

Jammu and Kashmir recorded two more deaths, a 63-year-old man from Jammu and a 65-year-old woman from Kulgam. 47 new cases also took J&K's tally to 1,668. Among the new cases are the wife and son of an advisor to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. A Chennai returnee tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya taking the state's tally to 15.

Key updates 3 test positive in Nagaland; 4 new cases in Manipur