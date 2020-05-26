At a time when the world is scrambling to produce a vaccine for coronavirus, a state-run homeopathy hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, claimed it has treated six patients, drawing fire from health experts. The experts reminded of the World Health Organization's guidelines, pertaining to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, while demanding a ban on such trials, reports HT. Here are more details.

Statement They were reportedly cured without allopathy treatment

Last night, the district administration released a note informing about the development. On May 14, six patients, including two children whose parents tested positive for COVID-19, were admitted. They are now returning home after recovering completely, the note said. "These children too were given homeopathy medicines. No allopathy medicine was given to children. They were only given homeopathy medicines," the statement claimed.

Quote Wrong to say only homeopathy treated them: Bhopal Collector

Contesting this claim, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said, "It would be wrong to say they were treated only by homeopathy. It could be incidental. The patients might have been immunity boosters."

Medicines Reportedly, they were given HCQ only once

As per Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sunita Tomar, the patients were given Hydroxychloroquine, only during admission. Later, they were given immunity boosters. The patients didn't need oxygen support and none of them had to be referred to bigger facilities, the hospital claimed. Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahu, who reportedly worked on the case, said homeopathy medicines were decided after learning of the patients' medical histories.

Quote None of the patients needed oxygen support

"After knowing the detailed history of all these patients homeopathy medicines were selected and the dose was decided. The result was surprising. After taking homeopathy medicines, there was a fast improvement in the condition of patients and none of the patients needed oxygen support," he said.

Flak ICMR has not allowed this, commented public health expert

Notably, 47 patients are still recuperating there. Reacting to the claim, public health expert Amulya Nidhi said only WHO prescribed treatment must be followed. The AYUSH Ministry has only detailed steps to improve one's immunity, she underlined. "As far as a clinical trial on COVID-19 patients through any alternative system of medicines is concerned, no such trial has been allowed by ICMR," she said.

Ban Nidhi wants a ban on such trials

Calling for a ban on such trials she said that such claims are dangerous, not only for other patients but for the entire country. She added that central and state governments are repeatedly asking people, displaying coronavirus symptoms, to get themselves admitted at allopathy hospitals. Such a claim may stop people from going to these designated hospitals, she argued.

