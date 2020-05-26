On Monday, a society in Greater Noida was sealed after three members of a family tested positive for coronavirus. However, the residents objected to this move telling cops they have to go to work. In response, the police personnel made an impassioned appeal saying they too have to discharge their duties. The commotion ended only after the society was locked. Here's what happened.

Details Residents wanted only one building sealed

The incident happened at the Supertech Ecovillage-1 society of Greater Noida. After three people tested positive for coronavirus, the complex was cut off. But residents arrived at the gate, suggesting that only one building is sealed. They also said their jobs are at stake. In response a cop, holding a mic, asked residents to cooperate, saying that discussing salaries is futile right now.

Quote We work 24 hours, get paid for 12: Cop

"We are standing in front of you. We are also doing our jobs. It's a government job. We work for 24 hours and get paid for 12 hours. If it is a matter of argument, then come out," the cop said.

What he said Didn't let migrant workers die: Cop in response to concern

The cop said he was following strict orders and there's nothing he can do. When one resident said they will die of hunger, the police officer responded, "We didn't let even the migrant workers, who were going home, die of hunger." He also said that residents can lodge a complaint with the District Magistrate Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. After long talks, the society was sealed.

Quote Residents shouldn't worry about anything: Cop

Confirming the development, inspector-in-charge of Bisarkh police station, Munish Chauhan, said "The rest of the people living here should not worry about anything. Both the police and the district administration are taking care of the matter that local people are not being disturbed."

