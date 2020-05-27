The Central government is mulling extending the lockdown for two more weeks after May 31, when the current bout of restrictions will end, News18 said on Wednesday. This time, however, states will be given more authority. The larger decisions related to the closure of schools, colleges, and suspension of international flights, will remain with the Centre. Here are more details on this.

Context The world's biggest lockdown happened in India in March

It was on March 25 that the first lockdown was enforced, in a bid to curtail the transmission of highly-contagious coronavirus. The lockdown was extended thrice, with citizens getting more relaxations with each one. On May 17, when the fresh rules were handed over, states were allowed to decide on containment zones. States, however, didn't allow any activities in hotspots.

Details No more hand-holding? Centre could let states decide on issues

A TOI report said that the relaxations will be reviewed every fortnight until all restrictions are lifted. From now, the Centre will only be concerned with laying down national directives. Cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, dine-in restaurants are shut, and it seems states will take a call on it. To note, Karnataka's government wants religious places to be opened after May 31.

Opinion Before malls open, markets could be allowed to earn money

About the re-opening of malls, there's a consensus that shops and markets are given some time to start their sales before the bigger complexes resume their operations. It will be states who will decide whether dine-in restaurants should be allowed. A government functionary said state governments understand the on-ground situation better. "How long can the Centre keep monitoring everything?" he asked

Expectations PM Modi could speak on lockdown during 'Mann Ki Baat'

Another report in India Today claimed PM Modi could speak about the next bout on restrictions on his radio show "Mann Ki Baat". He will be speaking on Sunday, May 31, the last day of the current lockdown. Citing sources, the publication said he might speak on the spirit of lockdown and shed light on the steps India took to deal with the pandemic.

Hotspots Major cities, most affected by COVID-19, will be in focus

The focus of lockdown 5.0 will be on 11 cities, from where the nation's 70% cases have been reported. This includes Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat, and Kolkata. A list of 30 municipal corporations, which account for 80% of the deaths, was prepared earlier. If religious places open, masks will be mandatory and mass congregations won't be allowed.

Economy Coronavirus-hit lockdown earlier received Rs. 20L crore package