The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday allowed Class X and XII students to appear for their pending Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations from the district where they are currently present. This comes as a major relief for students who had returned to their hometowns and would have had to travel amid the nationwide lockdown to appear for the exams.

Details Students will have to seek permission from schools

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said, "Students can now inform their schools about the district where they are currently present. They can request permission to appear for the exams from these districts." Pokhriyal urged students to get in touch with their schools as soon as possible. "By the first week of June, schools will inform students about their exam centers," he said.

Information Pokhriyal wishes students good luck for exams

"Students can now focus on their studies without any worries," Pokhriyal said, taking note of the mental strain students would have been subjected to had they been made to travel hundreds of kilometers to appear for examinations. He wished students good luck for the exams.

History Earlier, students had to appear for exams from own schools

Last week, the HRD Minister had announced that students will appear for the exams at the schools where they are enrolled as opposed to external centers. However, this became a cause of worry for many students, such as those enrolled at residential schools, who had already returned to their homes amid the nationwide lockdown. Pokhriyal's latest announcement seeks to address this issue.

Exams CBSE board exams to be conducted between July 1-15