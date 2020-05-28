Last updated on May 28 2020, 03:29 am
Written by Siddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday recorded a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus infections with over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases.
The national tally stands at 1.58 lakh while the death toll reached 4,533. India will likely surpass Turkey—that has reported 1.6 lakh cases—after Friday, becoming the ninth worst-hit nation.
At least five states independently recorded their biggest spikes in infections.
Here are more details.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,51,767 COVID-19 cases, including 4,337 deaths, 83,004 active cases, and 64,425 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,53,886 cases and 4,533 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
With the addition of 4,013 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,57,889.
Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 56,948 COVID-19 cases with 1,897 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 18,545 with 133 deaths.
Further, Delhi reported 15,257 cases (including 303 deaths), Gujarat reported 15,195 cases (including 938 deaths), Rajasthan reported 7,816 cases (including 173 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 7,261 cases (including 313 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 6,991 cases (including 182 deaths).
Tamil Nadu and Delhi recorded 817 and 792 new cases respectively, marking their highest single-day jump.
162 new infections, took Jammu and Kashmir's tally to 1,921. The UT's death toll also rose to 26.
Andhra Pradesh recorded 134 new cases, taking its tally to 2,117. The state has reported 58 deaths.
Telangana recorded 107 new cases, taking its tally to 2,139 (including 63 deaths).
Maharashtra also saw the highest jump in single-day fatalities with 105 deaths on Wednesday.
Kerala's tally crossed 1,000, reaching 1,003. The state has reported six deaths thus far (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur).
Haryana reported one more death from Faridabad. The state's death toll has risen to 18, while the number of infections stood at 1,381.
Manipur recorded three more cases, taking its tally to 44. Among the three cases, one person had arrived in Imphal from Bishnupur via an AirAsia flight on May 25.
Nagaland recorded five new cases, taking its tally to nine. All five persons are returnees from Chennai—4 from Dimapur and 1 from Kohima.
One Delhi returnee tested positive in Nubra, taking Ladakh's tally to 54.
