India on Wednesday recorded a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus infections with over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases. The national tally stands at 1.58 lakh while the death toll reached 4,533. India will likely surpass Turkey—that has reported 1.6 lakh cases—after Friday, becoming the ninth worst-hit nation. At least five states independently recorded their biggest spikes in infections. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,51,767 COVID-19 cases, 4,337 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,51,767 COVID-19 cases, including 4,337 deaths, 83,004 active cases, and 64,425 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,53,886 cases and 4,533 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,013 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,57,889.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Till Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 56,948 COVID-19 cases with 1,897 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 18,545 with 133 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 15,257 cases (including 303 deaths), Gujarat reported 15,195 cases (including 938 deaths), Rajasthan reported 7,816 cases (including 173 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 7,261 cases (including 313 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 6,991 cases (including 182 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Tamil Nadu and Delhi recorded 817 and 792 new cases respectively, marking their highest single-day jump. 162 new infections, took Jammu and Kashmir's tally to 1,921. The UT's death toll also rose to 26. Andhra Pradesh recorded 134 new cases, taking its tally to 2,117. The state has reported 58 deaths. Telangana recorded 107 new cases, taking its tally to 2,139 (including 63 deaths).

Key updates Record 105 deaths in Maharashtra; Kerala tally crosses 1,000

Maharashtra also saw the highest jump in single-day fatalities with 105 deaths on Wednesday. Kerala's tally crossed 1,000, reaching 1,003. The state has reported six deaths thus far (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur). Haryana reported one more death from Faridabad. The state's death toll has risen to 18, while the number of infections stood at 1,381.

Key updates 3 fresh cases in Manipur; Nagaland tally reaches 9