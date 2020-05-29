India on Thursday reported nearly 7,300 new coronavirus infections, taking its total tally to 1.65 lakh. The nationwide death toll also rose to 4,710. With this development, India has surpassed Turkey (1.61 lakh cases) to become the ninth worst-hit country in the world. At least six states and union territories also recorded their biggest spikes on Thursday. Here are more details.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,58,333 COVID-19 cases, 4,531 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,58,333 COVID-19 cases, including 4,531 deaths, 86,110 active cases, and 67,691 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,61,052 cases and 4,710 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,332 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,65,384.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Till Thursday, Maharashtra reported 59,546 COVID-19 cases with 1,982 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 19,372 with 145 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 16,281 cases (including 316 deaths), Gujarat reported 15,572 cases (including 960 deaths), Rajasthan reported 8,067 cases (including 180 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 7,453 cases (including 321 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 7,170 cases (including 197 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi and Tamil Nadu both recorded their biggest spikes for the second consecutive day with 1,024 and 827 new COVID-19 cases respectively. West Bengal reported 344 new cases, taking its tally to 4,536. The state has also reported 223 COVID-19 deaths and 72 "co-morbid deaths." 123 new cases in Haryana took the state's tally to 1,504. The state's death toll also rose to 19.

Information Kerala and Ladakh also saw biggest spikes

Kerala reported 84 new cases marking its biggest spike. Thus far, the state has reported 1,088 cases with seven deaths (excluding the Mahe native who died in Kannur). Ladakh's tally rose to 74 with 17 new cases in Kargil and three new cases in Leh.

Key updates Bihar's death toll climbs to 16; 55-year-old dies in J&K

Bihar's death toll rose to 16 after the sample of a migrant worker—who died in Bhojpur district three days ago—tested positive. The 26-year-old male migrant had returned from Mumbai, on May 25. Bihar has reported 3,185 cases thus far. Jammu and Kashmir's tally rose to 2,036. J&K also reported one new death, a 55-year-old man from Baramulla district, taking its death toll to 27.

Key updates Manipur's tally reaches 55; Nagaland reports 9 new cases