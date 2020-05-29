Hundreds of commuters were seen stuck at the Delhi-Gurugram border on Friday morning as the Haryana government blocked entry from the national capital in a late-Thursday order. The border witnessed massive traffic congestion as many office-goers and commercial vehicles, unaware of the order, attempted to cross over into Gurugram. The border was sealed due to rising coronavirus infections in Delhi. Here are more details.

Details All points connecting Delhi to Gurugram sealed

According to The Times of India, on Friday morning, the Gurugram Police blocked all entry and exit points at Delhi-Gurugram borders on National Highway-8, Chakkarpur border on Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road, old Delhi road at Kapashera and other routes connected to Delhi. The police said only essential services and movement pass holders will be allowed as per Home Ministry's guidelines and Delhi High Court's orders.

Congestion Police placed barricades at 8 am; only essential services allowed

Reportedly, the police placed barricades along the border at around 8 am on Friday, and commuters have started lining up since. Only one lane allowed traffic to pass at the border for essential services. Many commuters told TOI that they were not aware that the border had been sealed. Even the police did not seem to have clarity about the guidelines, the report added.

Quote 'Thorough checking of persons coming from Delhi being done'

A DLF Phase-3 police station official said, "We have sealed the border but allowing essential services vehicles to go through. Thorough checking of any person coming from Delhi is applied here. The idea is to prevent cross border traveling to minimize the spread of coronavirus."

Order Haryana sealed border due to recent COVID-19 spike in Delhi

Late-Thursday, the Haryana government decided to seal its borders with Delhi owing to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. This is the second time the state has taken such a decision. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij told reporters on Thursday, "80% of COVID-19 cases in Haryana are located in districts adjoining Delhi."

Outbreak Delhi records biggest spike in infections for third consecutive day