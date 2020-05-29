In a tragic piece of news, famed astrologer Bejan Daruwala has died at the age of 88.
Earlier, rumors had suggested that Daruwala had been suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, his son had rubbished the rumors recently saying that Daruwala had been suffering from pneumonia.
He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Life
Daruwala was a practicing Zoroastrian and Ganesha devotee
Daruwala was born on July 11, 1931, to a Parsi family. He was a practicing Zoroastrian and a self-proclaimed devotee of the Hindu God Ganesha.
He was also a noted astrologer and hosted shows on various television channels.
It is said that Daruwala predicted the election victories for several Prime Ministers, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai, and Narendra Modi.