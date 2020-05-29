Hi,
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region late on Friday night.
The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9:08 pm, was near Haryana's Rohtak, around 65km from Delhi.
The tremors were reportedly felt for several seconds in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck 16km away from Rohtak that led to tremors in Delhi as well as adjoining areas.
The national capital has experienced a series of earthquakes in the past few months. Earlier, a low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.2 hit Delhi on May 15- reportedly the fourth since April 12.
