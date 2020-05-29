An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolted Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region late on Friday night.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 9:08 pm, was near Haryana's Rohtak, around 65km from Delhi.

The tremors were reportedly felt for several seconds in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida. However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Here are more details.