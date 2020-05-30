India on Friday reported over 7,700 new coronavirus infections marking the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases. The nationwide tally rose to 1.73 lakh while the death toll stood at 4,982. At least seven states—Assam, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttarakhand—independently recorded their biggest spikes. Delhi recorded 82 new deaths after including late reported deaths, marking the highest single-day jump in fatalities.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases, 4,706 deaths

Till 8 am on Friday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases, including 4,706 deaths, 89,987 active cases, and 71,105 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,68,820 cases and 4,982 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 4,673 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,73,152.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Till Friday, Maharashtra reported 62,228 COVID-19 cases with 2,098 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 20,246 with 154 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 17,386 cases (including 398 deaths), Gujarat reported 15,944 cases (including 980 deaths), Rajasthan reported 8,365 cases (including 184 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 7,645 cases (including 334 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 7,445 cases (including 201 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi and Tamil Nadu recorded their biggest spikes for the third consecutive day with 1,105 and 847 new cases respectively. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll notably rose by 82 with the inclusion of 69 deaths that were reported late. With 248 new cases, Karnataka's tally rose to 2,781 with 48 deaths. Haryana reported 217 new cases, taking its tally to 1,721 cases (including 19 deaths).

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

216 new cases took Uttarakhand's total tally to 716. Five COVID-19 patients have also died in the state—none have been established as deaths caused by COVID-19. Telangana reported 169 new cases which brought its total tally to 2,425. The state's death toll also rose to 71. With 177 new cases, Assam's tally rose to 1,057 cases. The state has also reported four deaths.

Key updates 2 new deaths in Punjab; J&K death toll reaches 28

In Punjab, a 60-year-old woman from Amritsar 49-year-old head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) posted in Ludhiana died due to COVID-19. The state has reported 2,197 cases with 42 deaths. Jammu and Kashmir's death toll rose to 28 after the sample of a 70-year-old man who died at Srinagar's SMHS hospital tested positive. J&K has reported 2,164 cases.

Key updates Kerala's death toll reaches 8; no new cases in Goa

A 65-year-old man, who returned to Kerala from the Middle East last week, died in Kottayam taking the death toll to 8 (excluding the death of a Mahe native who died in Kannur). The state has reported 1,150 cases. Goa's active cases dropped to 28 as three people were discharged. The total tally stood at 69 with no new cases on Friday.

Key updates No new cases in Chandigarh; Manipur's tally rose to 59