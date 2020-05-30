As he completed the first year of his second term today, May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a verbose letter to Indians, detailing the achievements of his government, and also conceding that migrant workers, artisans, craftsmen, and hawkers suffered in the recent days. He wrote India will set an example by reviving its economy, bruised by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are more details.

Context Lockdown hit the homeless and jobless migrant workers the hardest

For the last two months, highways have been exposing the unspeakable truth of India's poor. The workers, who came to bigger cities for better prospects, suffered the most after the coronavirus-necessitated lockdown started on March 25. When staying put became impossible, they started covering thousands of kilometers on foot, rode bicycles to their homes, and hitched risky rides on trucks. For some, these journeys turned fatal.

Appeal Losing patience is not an option, said PM Modi

Saying that he understands the pain inflicted on workers, PM Modi it's important now, more than ever, to ensure "inconveniences we are facing do not turn into disasters". Hence, all Indians must follow rules and guidelines. "We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so," he wrote, adding that this behavior helped India fare better than other nations.

Letter A golden chapter started last year, he wrote

At the beginning of his letter, PM Modi wrote India started a golden chapter on May 30, 2019, by voting a full-term government back with a stupendous majority. In 2014, India voted for "substantive transformation" and in the last five years, administrative apparatus freed itself from misgovernance and corruption. To recall, BJP won 303 and NDA 353 seats in last year's general polls.

Quote Today, 130 crore people feel involved with nation's development trajectory

"In 2019, people of India voted not merely for continuity but also with a dream — of taking India to new heights. A dream of making India a global leader. Today, 130 crore people feel involved and integrated into the development trajectory of the nation," he added.

Details Balakot airstrikes, Article 370, and Ram Mandir found a mention

In the last couple of years, India proved its mettle by conducting surgical and airstrikes (both were launched in response to Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks), and fulfilled long-standing demands of OROP, One Nation One Tax and better MSP for farmers, wrote PM Modi. He also mentioned historic decisions like Article 370's abrogation and the Supreme Court's verdict of allowing construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

What he wrote Various measures spurted India's development trajectory: PM Modi

PM Modi said his government took several decisions to add momentum to the country's development trajectory. One of them was creating the post of Chief of Defense Staff. India stepped up preparations for mission Gaganyaan too. "Empowering the poor, farmers, women, and youth has remained our priority," he wrote, listing the steps taken to give money directly to farmers.

Quote Parliament broke productivity records and it yielded results

"Our Parliament has broken the decades-old record in terms of productivity. As a result, whether it be the Consumer Protection Act, the amendment to Chit Fund Law or laws to provide more protection to women, children, and Divyang, their passage in the Parliament was expedited," he wrote.

Coronavirus India displayed confidence and resilience during coronavirus crisis: PM Modi

On the coronavirus pandemic, the health crisis which has crippled world economies and taken over 3.6 lakh lives worldwide, PM Modi wrote everyone assumed India would "become a problem". "But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us. You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians is unparalleled," he wrote.

Economy India will surprise and inspire the world with its story

On concerns of economic revival, he painted an optimistic picture saying India will not only surprise but inspire the world. "We have to move forward based on our own abilities, in our own way, and there is only one way to do it —Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India," he wrote, adding that the Rs. 20 lakh crore package is a step in this direction.

Quote PM Modi said he is working day and night

"I am working day and night. There could be deficiencies in me but there is nothing that our country lacks. So, I believe in you, your strength, and your abilities even more than I believe in myself," he wrote, wishing well for Indians in conclusion.

Twitter Post The complete letter can be read here