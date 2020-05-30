Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday assured that the government is "four steps ahead" of the coronavirus as the number of infections have spiked over the past few days. On Friday, Delhi recorded its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. The number of cases have crossed 17,000. However, Kejriwal said there is "no need to panic."

Details 'Only 2,100 of 17,000 cases hospitalized'

"In the past few days, COVID-19 cases have risen in Delhi; rapidly," said Kejriwal in a video address, "This is worrying, but there's no need to panic." He added, "I want to assure you that the government is four steps ahead of the coronavirus." The CM said that out of 17,386 cases, only 2,100 have been hospitalized. "The rest are being treated at home."

Hospital capacity Kejriwal highlighted preparedness of Delhi's health system

The CM said that Delhi has 6,600 hospital beds just for COVID-19 patients, up from 4,500 last week. This will further be increased to 9,500 beds by June 5. By June 5, the Delhi government also aims to increase the number of government hospital beds from the current 2,500 to 4,600 and private hospital beds from 2,677 to 3,677, he said.

Information 'In past 15 days, cases doubled, only 500 more hospitalized'

Kejriwal said that although the cases have doubled from 8,500 on May 14 to 17,000 today, the number of hospitalized patients has only increased by 500. "Even though people are getting infected, they're either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and can be treated at home."

Lockdown 'Cannot live under permanent lockdown'

Kejriwal also said that even if we extend the lockdown by one or two more months, it will not ensure the defeat of COVID-19. "We cannot live under a permanent lockdown," he said, "The virus will stay. And if it stays, there will be a need to make provisions for treating it." He said his government's focus is on treating COVID-19 patients.

App Government to launch app with list of COVID-19 hospitals

Kejriwal announced an app that will be launched on Monday. The app will make the list of COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi more accessible. It will also reflect the available bed space in each hospital along with available ventilators. For the ease of those who do not have smartphones, this information will also be made available via a website and a helpline, 1031.

Fake news Kejriwal warned people against spreading fake news