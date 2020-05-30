An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow had to return midway on Saturday after one of the pilots tested positive for COVID-19. The flight was supposed to bring back Indians stranded in Moscow as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said this was a "lapse" and will order an investigation. Here are more details.

Details Ground staff realized pilot was positive; flight asked to return

According to PTI, the A320 aircraft did not have any passengers and was headed for Moscow when the ground staff realized that one of the pilots had tested positive for COVID-19. The flight had reached Uzbekistan's airspace and was immediately asked to return, officials told the news agency. The flight had departed at 7 am on Saturday and returned to Delhi around 12:30 pm.

DGCA Prima facie, this appears to be a lapse: DGCA

Sources in the DGCA told NDTV that "prima facie, this appears to be a lapse" since the pilot was not supposed to be on the plane if he had tested positive. Pilots are supposed to be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to fly and in Delhi alone, Air India conducts over 200 tests daily for all its crew before operating flights.

Information Flight crew quarantined; DGCA to order probe

Reportedly, the DGCA will order a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the crew of the Delhi-Moscow flight has been quarantined. Another flight will be sent to Moscow to bring back the stranded Indians.

Vande Bharat Mission Since early-May, Air India has been operating repatriation flights