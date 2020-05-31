India on Saturday recorded roughly 8,600 new coronavirus infections—the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases yet. The nationwide tally now stands at almost 1.82 lakh while the death toll rose to 5,182. COVID-19 cases in India have increased rapidly this month and the country's tally is expected to surpass the number of infections in Germany and France over the next few days.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,73,763 COVID-19 cases, 4,971 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,73,763 COVID-19 cases, including 4,971 deaths, 86,422 active cases, and 82,369 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,76,784 cases and 5,182 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). With the addition of 5,043 cases the Centre has yet to assign to states, the tally reaches 1,81,827.

Worst-hit Here's how India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 65,168 COVID-19 cases with 2,197 deaths. Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases rose to 21,184 with 160 deaths. Further, Delhi reported 18,549 cases (including 416 deaths), Gujarat reported 16,356 cases (including 1,007 deaths), Rajasthan reported 8,617 cases (including 193 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 7,891 cases (including 343 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 7,701 cases (including 213 deaths).

Information These states recorded their biggest spikes

Delhi and Tamil Nadu recorded their biggest spikes for the fourth consecutive day with 1,163 and 938 new cases respectively. Jammu and Kashmir also saw its biggest spike in cases with 177 new infections. The UT's tally now stands at 2,341 with 28 deaths.

Key updates Andhra Pradesh tally reaches 3,461; Haryana records 1 more death

Andhra Pradesh's cases rose by a whopping 131 to 3,461. AP has reported 60 deaths. Assam saw the second-highest single-day jump in COVID-19 infections with 159 new cases. Its tally stands at 1,216 with four deaths. Haryana recorded its second-biggest spike with 202 cases, taking its tally to 1,923. The state's death toll also rose to 20 with the death of a 62-year-old man.

Key updates Migrant dies in Bihar; Punjab death toll reaches 44

A 35-year-old West Bengal resident died in Bihar. He was traveling from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Bengal on a Shramik Special train when he fell ill and had to deboard at Samastipur. He died and later tested positive for COVID-19. Punjab saw two new deaths—a 51-year-old man in Ludhiana and a 49-year-old in Jalandhar—taking its death toll to 44. The state has reported 2,233 cases.

Key updates Goa tally hits 70; 11 new cases in Nagaland