Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted the 65th episode of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. The PM said that since the last episode of the show, there have been several relaxations in India such as the resumption of passenger trains and domestic flights. He said in spite of India's large population, the country has tackled the outbreak well. Here are more updates.

Details India's fight against COVID-19 is people-driven: Modi

Modi said India's fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven" and the nation's "seva bhakti" has been visible during the outbreak. Modi said the poor and migrant workers have suffered the most due to COVID-19. "Their pain and suffering cannot be expressed in words." He praised the efforts of the Indian Railways—that has been operating special trains to ferry migrants back home—calling Railways workers "corona warriors."

Information 'East India has potential to be nation's growth engine'

Modi said, "In the pain of our laborers, we can witness the pain of the eastern parts of the country. The region which has the potential to be the country's growth engine, whose workforce possesses the capability and might to take India to greater heights."

Challenges Modi addressed Cyclone Amphan and locust attack

Modi spoke about Cyclone Amphan that hit the eastern and northeastern parts of India recently. He said India stands with Odisha and West Bengal. The courage of the people who faced Amphan is commendable, he added. Modi also addressed the locust attacks in several states and expressed confidence that India will be able to deal with the crisis in the agriculture sector.

Information 'Plant more trees on World Environment Day'

Modi said that during the lockdown people have witnessed nature heal. Ahead of the monsoon season, he advised people to practice rainwater harvesting. He asked people to plant more trees on World Environment Day on June 5 and leave out water for birds to drink.

Yoga Modi advised yoga to boost respiratory system

Modi advised yoga practices such as pranayama to strengthen the respiratory system—which is affected when one contracts COVID-19. He noted how people have joined online yoga classes during the lockdown. Modi said, "Yoga and Ayurveda are practiced from Haridwar to Hollywood." He said the AYUSH Ministry has launched a competition for people to send a 3-minute video on yoga and encouraged people to participate.

Information 1 crore people benefited from Ayushman Bharat scheme: Modi

Modi said over 1 crore people have benefited from the 'Ayushman Bharat' health scheme. He said had the poor not received free treatment under the scheme, they would have had to pay Rs. 14,000 crore.

Closing remarks Modi warns against complacency in battling COVID-19